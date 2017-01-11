Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Director Sells $2,244,000.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $2,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Godfrey Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 120,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $6,768,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 48,750 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $2,747,550.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $2,286,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 128,750 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $7,262,787.50.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $2,379,200.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $2,338,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 120,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $7,119,600.00.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) traded up 2.67% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.68. 2,814,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $7.82 billion. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245 million for the quarter. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.72% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post $0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Summit Redstone set a $72.00 price target on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 516.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 968,979 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,859,000 after buying an additional 811,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 809,821 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.2% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 49,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 256,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 69,798 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc is a provider of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. It operates through the development and marketing of software solutions segment, which enables its customers to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data.

