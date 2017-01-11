Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Given “Equal weight” Rating at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their equal weight rating on shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 74 ($0.90) price target on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities Ltd lowered Spirent Communications Plc to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.28) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. N+1 Singer restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.25) price target on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 89.56 ($1.09).

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 134,349 shares. Spirent Communications Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 65.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 102.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.33. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 602.97 million.

In other news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £250.88 ($305.10). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson purchased 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £250.92 ($305.14).

About Spirent Communications Plc

Spirent Communications plc (Spirent) is a provider of test methodologies and solutions for data communications. The Company operates through three segments: Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance. The Networks & Applications segment develops solutions for functional, performance and security testing of various networks and applications that simulate real-world conditions in the lab, before a commercial launch and in the live network.

