Spectrum Management Group Inc. Has $844,000 Position in MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 16,566.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 115.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) remained flat at $81.52 on Wednesday. 365,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $288.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.96 million. MSCI had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Spectrum Management Group Inc. Has $844,000 Position in MSCI Inc (MSCI)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/spectrum-management-group-inc-has-844000-position-in-msci-inc-msci/1148844.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Credit Suisse Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of MSCI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $173,138.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,558.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Tierney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $281,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,524.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc (MSCI), together with its subsidiaries, offers content, applications and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. The Company’s operating segment includes Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises ESG and Real Estate segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.