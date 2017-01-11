Spark Investment Management LLC Increases Position in RTI Surgical, Inc. (RTIX)

Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 36.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.51% of RTI Surgical worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 793,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 48.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 235,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 77,330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 31.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 115,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTI Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) remained flat at $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. 162,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. RTI Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s market cap is $191.92 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTIX. Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc is engaged in producing orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The Company uses natural tissues, metals and synthetics process to produce its products. The Company’s business primarily consists of six categories, such as spine, sports medicine, ortho fixation, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic (BGS and general orthopedic), dental and surgical specialties.

