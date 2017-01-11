Spark Investment Management LLC Has $960,000 Stake in Cardinal Financial Corporation (CFNL)

Spark Investment Management LLC maintained its position in shares of Cardinal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFNL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cardinal Financial Corporation worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cardinal Financial Corporation by 100.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Financial Corporation by 55.5% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 95,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Financial Corporation by 8.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 256,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFNL) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. 111,208 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15.

Cardinal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Cardinal Financial Corporation had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Financial Corporation will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Cardinal Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Bergstrom sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,676,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alice P. Frazier sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Financial Corporation Company Profile

Cardinal Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company owns Cardinal Bank (the Bank), a Virginia state-chartered community bank. The Bank operates in three business segments: commercial banking, mortgage banking and wealth management services. The commercial banking segment includes both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, and other business financing and consumer loans.

