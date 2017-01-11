Spark Investment Management LLC Acquires 58,300 Shares of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 162.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Unisys Corporation worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unisys Corporation by 198.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Unisys Corporation by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unisys Corporation during the second quarter worth about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Unisys Corporation by 113.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) traded down 5.63% on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 1,562,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Unisys Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The company’s market cap is $671.11 million.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $683.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.60 million. Unisys Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unisys Corporation will post ($0.79) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unisys Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Unisys Corporation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About Unisys Corporation

Unisys Corporation is an information technology (IT) company. The Company operates through two segments. Its Services segment includes cloud and infrastructure services, application services and business process outsourcing services. In cloud and infrastructure services, it helps clients apply cloud and as-a-service delivery models to manage and secure their IT infrastructure and operations.

