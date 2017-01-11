Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (OKSB) Stake Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Southwest Bancorp were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 379,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 76,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after buying an additional 64,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 769,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB) traded down 0.18% on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. 3,696 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $531.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.08. Southwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:OKSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKSB shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Southwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Southwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Southwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

About Southwest Bancorp

Southwest Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Oklahoma Banking, Texas Banking, Kansas Banking and Other Operations. The Oklahoma Banking segment provides deposit and lending services and consists of residential mortgage lending services to customers.

