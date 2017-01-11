Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation (AOBC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Wedbush currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) traded down 2.04% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 505,139 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $31.19.
