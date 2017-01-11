Skyline Co. (SKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skyline Co. (NYSEMKT:SKY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th.

Skyline (NYSEMKT:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $61.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEMKT:SKY) opened at 14.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.69. Skyline Co. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Skyline by 553.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 58.5% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 759,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 280,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 968.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces and markets manufactured housing, modular housing and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities located throughout the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2016, the Company sold 3,217 manufactured homes, 360 modular homes and 337 park models.

