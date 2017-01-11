Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 142,500 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 59.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.19% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) traded down 3.45% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. 737,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.88. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company offers products for the treatment of epilepsy, which include extended-release oxcarbazepine (Oxtellar XR) and extended-release topiramate (Trokendi XR).

