Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Ball Corporation (BLL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ball Corporation were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball Corporation by 13.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,924,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,716,000 after buying an additional 221,444 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball Corporation by 26.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball Corporation by 12.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball Corporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) traded up 1.44% on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. 790,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Ball Corporation had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post $3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Ball Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ball Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Ball Corporation in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $91.00 price target on shares of Ball Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ball Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

Ball Corporation Company Profile

Ball Corporation (Ball) is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. The Company operates in four segments: metal beverage packaging, Americas and Asia; metal beverage packaging, Europe; metal food and household products packaging, and aerospace and technologies.

