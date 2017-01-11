Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Westrock Company (WRK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Westrock Company were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Westrock Company by 61.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Company during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Company during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Company during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Company during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) traded up 0.67% on Wednesday, hitting $52.43. 979,437 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. Westrock Company has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The firm’s market cap is $13.02 billion.

Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business earned $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Westrock Company had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. Westrock Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Westrock Company will post $2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Westrock Company (WRK)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ-increases-position-in-westrock-company-wrk/1148623.html.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Westrock Company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Westrock Company from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Group dropped their price target on shares of Westrock Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Westrock Company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $5,300,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,973.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Stephen Felker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Company

Westrock Company is a provider of packaging solutions and manufactures containerboard and paperboard. The Company’s operating segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Specialty Chemicals, and Land and Development. The Company operates in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.