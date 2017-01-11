Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) COO Zhi Kang Huang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zhi Kang Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Zhi Kang Huang sold 10,000 shares of Sino-Global Shipping America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $40,600.00.

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) traded up 0.65% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 351,689 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $25.50 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) COO Sells $255,600.00 in Stock” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/sino-global-shipping-america-ltd-sino-coo-sells-255600-00-in-stock/1148713.html.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is a non-asset-based global shipping and freight logistic integrated solution provider. The Company provides solutions and value added services to its customers in the shipping and freight logistic chain sector. The Company’s segments include Shipping Agency and Ship Management Services; Shipping & Chartering Services, and Inland Transportation Management Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.