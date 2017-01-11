SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,926,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,321,000 after buying an additional 3,029,476 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,097,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,738,000 after buying an additional 376,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 37,893,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,452,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 23,158,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,808,000 after buying an additional 249,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 10,454.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,623,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,320,000 after buying an additional 20,428,486 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.75. 9,572,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.59. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $90.33.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company earned $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.6695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 71.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/signalpoint-asset-management-llc-raises-position-in-procter-gamble-company-the-pg/1148687.html.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.54 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

In other news, insider Price Matthew sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $267,738.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.