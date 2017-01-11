Siemens AG (SIE) PT Set at €130.00 by Jefferies Group

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €130.00 ($136.84) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €118.00 ($124.21) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on Siemens AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens AG in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on Siemens AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on Siemens AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens AG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €113.82 ($119.81).

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) opened at 116.493 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €112.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of €94.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.520. Siemens AG has a 12 month low of €79.36 and a 12 month high of €118.40.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

