Siemens AG (SIE) PT Set at €100.00 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has been given a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIE. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($111.58) price target on Siemens AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens AG in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas set a €105.00 ($110.53) target price on Siemens AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €124.00 ($130.53) target price on Siemens AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on Siemens AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €113.36 ($119.33).

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) opened at 115.843 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €112.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.39. Siemens AG has a 52-week low of €79.36 and a 52-week high of €118.40. The stock has a market cap of €93.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.423.

Siemens AG Company Profile

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

