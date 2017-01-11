Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN) Expands By 1,980.3%

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSE:GGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,320 shares, an increase of 1,980.3% from the December 15th total of 21,647 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSE:GGN) traded down 0.56% on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. 1,128,647 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

