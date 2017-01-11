Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday.

CRST has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 542 ($6.59) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.17) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 514 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.24) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 590.70 ($7.18).

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) opened at 506.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 456.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 440.98. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.28 billion. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 323.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 607.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/shore-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-crest-nicholson-holdings-plc-crst/1147615.html.

About Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc is a residential developer, which designs sustainable communities. The Company delivers schemes of varying size and scale, from small housing-led residential developments to larger urban regeneration schemes and Garden Villages. Its product portfolio ranges from homes for first-time buyers through to large family homes, and includes a mix of houses, apartments and commercial facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.