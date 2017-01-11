Sheryl Sandberg Sells 109,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $13,045,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,979,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,641,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sheryl Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Sheryl Sandberg sold 109,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $12,823,850.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 109,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $12,885,980.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 109,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $13,165,020.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 138,339 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $16,413,922.35.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 218,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $28,326,920.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 148,104 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.56, for a total transaction of $19,040,250.24.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 124.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $133.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Facebook had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

