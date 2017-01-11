Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Separately, FBR & Co raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) opened at 27.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 0.94. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $42.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business earned $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.09 million. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Adele M. Skolits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 759,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after buying an additional 154,805 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $3,840,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 40.7% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a telecommunications holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides both regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end user customers and other telecommunications providers. Its segments include Wireless, which provides digital wireless service to a portion of over four-state area covering the region from Harrisburg, York and Altoona, Pennsylvania, to Harrisonburg, Virginia; Cable segment, which provides video, Internet and voice services in franchise areas in portions of Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, and leases fiber optic facilities throughout its service area; Wireline segment, which provides regulated and unregulated voice services, digital subscriber lines Internet access and long distance access services throughout Shenandoah county, and Other segment, which includes operations of the Company.

