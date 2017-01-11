Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,708 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal Holdings were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 25,313,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after buying an additional 1,631,771 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 6.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,080,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,535,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 114.2% in the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 9,896,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,309,000 after buying an additional 5,276,062 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 107.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,983,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,979,000 after buying an additional 4,645,171 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,908,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,233,000 after buying an additional 415,624 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded up 0.426% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.255. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947,749 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.509 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. PayPal Holdings had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 13.23%. PayPal Holdings’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded PayPal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on PayPal Holdings from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PayPal Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

In other news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $110,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,596.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $67,932.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

