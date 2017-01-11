Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 32,300 Shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 66.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight Company were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,588,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,219,000 after buying an additional 168,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,391,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,950,000 after buying an additional 229,773 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 94.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,105,000 after buying an additional 1,095,753 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 99.4% in the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 1,932,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,617,000 after buying an additional 963,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,918,000 after buying an additional 112,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,850 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. Church & Dwight Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight Company (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company earned $870.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.83 million. Church & Dwight Company had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Church & Dwight Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Company, Inc. will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 32,300 Shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/shell-asset-management-co-purchases-32300-shares-of-church-dwight-company-inc-chd/1148341.html.

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Church & Dwight Company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In other news, insider Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,347.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Dierker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $44,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, which includes consumer products, as well as other household and personal care products; Consumer International, which markets a range of personal care products, household and over-the-counter products in international markets, and Specialty Products Division (SPD), a producer of sodium bicarbonate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.