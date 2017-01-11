Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Gartner, Inc. (IT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 16.5% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 179,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Gartner by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Gartner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 492,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after buying an additional 24,973 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 303,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) traded up 1.142% on Wednesday, hitting $98.735. The stock had a trading volume of 800,589 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.022 and a beta of 1.12. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $105.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.68 million. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 306.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Macquarie downgraded Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. RBC Capital Markets raised Gartner from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Gartner news, SVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $246,974.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,828.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

