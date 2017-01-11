SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Nokia Corporation (NOK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) by 206.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 273,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nokia Corporation were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Nokia Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Corporation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Nokia Corporation during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Nokia Corporation by 53.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 21,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nokia Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) traded down 1.24% on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,978,150 shares. Nokia Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Nokia Corporation (NOK)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/sg-americas-securities-llc-raises-stake-in-nokia-corporation-nok/1148851.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nokia Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nokia Corporation in a report on Monday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Nokia Corporation from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.01 target price (down from $5.09) on shares of Nokia Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.87.

Nokia Corporation Company Profile

Nokia Corporation is a global provider of network infrastructure and related services, with a focus on mobile broadband, as well as advanced technology development and licensing. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Mobile Broadband, Global Services, Nokia Networks Other and Nokia Technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.