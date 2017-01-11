SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) by 90.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,077 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the third quarter worth about $7,013,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the third quarter worth about $17,094,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the third quarter worth about $3,127,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 1,816.2% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 445,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after buying an additional 421,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) traded up 3.17% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. 2,540,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s payout ratio is presently 31.98%.

CCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

About Coca-Cola European Partners plc

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

