Severfield PLC (SFR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) in a research note released on Tuesday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 85 ($1.03) price target on the stock.

Separately, N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.19) price target on shares of Severfield PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) remained flat at GBX 77.50 on Tuesday. 89,313 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.59. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 231.34 million. Severfield PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 43.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 78.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

In other Severfield PLC news, insider Ian Lawson sold 170,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.84), for a total value of £117,797.49 ($143,253.67).

About Severfield PLC

Severfield plc is a structural steelwork company in the United Kingdom, which is engaged in construction contract business. The Company serves the construction and infrastructure markets. Its construction sectors consist of commercial offices, industrial and distribution, stadia and leisure, retail, and data centers and other.

