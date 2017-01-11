Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $76.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.78 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sensient Technologies Corporation an industry rank of 43 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Fergus M. Clydesdale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $148,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Sensient Technologies Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies Corporation by 55.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Sensient Technologies Corporation during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies Corporation during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies Corporation during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) traded up 0.46% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,996 shares. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post $3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

