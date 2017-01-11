Sempra Energy (SRE) VP Jeffrey W. Martin Sells 4,266 Shares of Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) VP Jeffrey W. Martin sold 4,266 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $430,652.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,802.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) opened at 101.06 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/sempra-energy-sre-vp-jeffrey-w-martin-sells-4266-shares-of-stock/1147838.html.

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sempra Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas); Sempra International, which includes Sempra South American Utilities and Sempra Mexico segments, and Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, which includes Sempra Renewables and Sempra Natural Gas segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.