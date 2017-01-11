Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,367,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,166,000 after buying an additional 453,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,819,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,713,000 after buying an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,890,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,717,000 after buying an additional 323,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,636,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,577,000 after buying an additional 365,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,608,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,464,000 after buying an additional 573,875 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded up 1.06% on Wednesday, reaching $102.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,994 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.35. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Alan L. Boeckmann purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.52 per share, for a total transaction of $609,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,955.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Martin sold 4,266 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $430,652.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,802.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas); Sempra International, which includes Sempra South American Utilities and Sempra Mexico segments, and Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, which includes Sempra Renewables and Sempra Natural Gas segments.

