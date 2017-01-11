Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates specialty hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. The company’s Specialty Hospital segment offers long-term acute care hospital services and inpatient acute rehabilitative hospital care services. Its Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates clinics and provides physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation services. The company also provides medical rehabilitation services on a contract basis to nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living and senior care centers, schools, and work sites. The Mission of Select Medical Corporation is to ensure high-quality health care and cost-effective outcomes by providing specialty inpatient long-term acute care and rehabilitation, and outpatient rehabilitation services. The company is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also commented on SEM. JMP Securities lowered Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) opened at 15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.03. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Select Medical Holdings Corporation had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post $0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 130.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 46,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation during the second quarter worth about $164,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 38.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 468.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical Holdings Corporation

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. The Company, through its contract therapy business, provides medical rehabilitation services on a contracted basis to nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living and senior care centers, schools and work sites.

