SECOR Capital Advisors LP Invests $1,263,000 in Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID)

SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVID) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Avid Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Avid Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 425,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $3,887,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Avid Technology by 53.9% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 1,244,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Avid Technology by 25.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVID) traded up 3.91% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 852,185 shares of the stock were exchanged. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $205.16 million and a P/E ratio of 5.20.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc is a provider of an open and integrated technology platform, along with applications and services that enable the creation, distribution and monetization of audio and video content. The Company develops, markets, sells and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, secured content storage and distribution.

