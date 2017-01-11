SECOR Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rayonier by 68.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rayonier by 12.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) traded up 0.40% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 279,667 shares. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post $0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SECOR Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/secor-capital-advisors-lp-acquires-new-position-in-rayonier-inc-ryn/1148743.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $56,739.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $104,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,352.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier Inc is a timberland real estate investment trust (REIT) with assets located in timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The Company operates through five segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate and Trading. Its Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other activities, such as recreational leases, within each respective geography.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.