Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen and Company reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) opened at 59.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.35 billion.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/seattle-genetics-inc-sgen-rating-reiterated-by-maxim-group/1147990.html.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $1,959,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan G. Drachman sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $176,847.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), comprising an anti-CD30 monoclonal antibody attached by a protease-cleavable linker to a microtubule disrupting agent, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.