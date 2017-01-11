Scotiabank Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJC.A)

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (TSE:PJC.A)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Scotiabank in a report released on Monday. They presently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Dundee Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut Jean Coutu Group PJC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.33.

About Jean Coutu Group PJC

The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in franchising pharmacy chains. The Company operates through two segments: franchising and generic drugs. Within the franchising segment, the Company carries on the franchising activity under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Jean Coutu Sante and PJC Jean Coutu Sante Beaute; operates approximately two distribution centers, and coordinates various other services for its franchisees.

