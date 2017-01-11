Scotiabank Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$1.15 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) opened at 1.08 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company’s market cap is $355.04 million.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is a gold mining and exploration company. The Company’s segments include Wassa, Bogoso/Prestea and Other. The Company holds interest in the Wassa and Bogoso/Prestea gold mines in Ghana. The Company is pursuing brownfield development projects at its Wassa and Prestea mines. The Company holds interests in gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa.

