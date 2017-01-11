Scotiabank Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aritzia Inc (ATZ)

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATZ. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.29.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) opened at 18.00 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company’s market cap is $1.92 billion.

