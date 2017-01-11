S&CO Inc. Raises Position in Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)

S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Gulfport Energy Corporation were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPOR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,814,000 after buying an additional 410,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,625,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,590,000 after buying an additional 241,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,417,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,083,000 after buying an additional 160,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,565,000 after buying an additional 207,545 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation by 93.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,302,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,029 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) traded up 1.01% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. 2,472,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $2.64 billion. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Corporation will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Vetr lowered shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

About Gulfport Energy Corporation

Gulfport Energy Corporation (Gulfport) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the exploration, exploitation, acquisition and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company has an oil and natural gas portfolio of proved reserves, as well as development and exploratory drilling opportunities on conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas prospects.

