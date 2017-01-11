S&CO Inc. Has $680,000 Position in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX)

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 476.3% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 17.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 121.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) traded up 1.80% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.23. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $31.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. TheStreet raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $83,340,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

