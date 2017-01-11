S&CO Inc. Has $1,049,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)

S&CO Inc. held its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the network technology company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 814 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 128.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.7% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) traded up 2.09% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,445 shares. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $165.69. The company’s market capitalization is $12.61 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average of $139.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The network technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.20 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 35.75% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Summit Redstone began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.30.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 26,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $3,382,383.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,760 shares in the company, valued at $72,414,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Warmenhoven sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

