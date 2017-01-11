S&CO Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Alcoa Corp. (AA)

S&CO Inc. held its position in shares of Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,410 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa Corp. were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. First Pacific Advisors LLC increased its position in Alcoa Corp. by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 64,456,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,509,000 after buying an additional 7,650,380 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $65,261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,489,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,398,000 after buying an additional 3,387,829 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp. by 1,628.2% in the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 2,125,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 2,002,412 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $17,487,000.

Shares of Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) traded up 3.20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,269 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. The firm’s market cap is $5.85 billion. Alcoa Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Vetr cut Alcoa Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $30.00 price target on Alcoa Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Alcoa Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Alcoa Corp. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Alcoa Corp. Company Profile

Alcoa Inc is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates in five segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Company’s multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used across the world in aerospace, automobiles, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, defense, consumer electronics, oil and gas, and industrial applications.

