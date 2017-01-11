Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Penn West Petroleum Ltd (PWE)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum Ltd (NYSE:PWE) (TSE:PWT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,122,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.22% of Penn West Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWE. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum by 227.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum by 25.7% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 107,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn West Petroleum Ltd (NYSE:PWE) remained flat at $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,179 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. Penn West Petroleum Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The stock’s market cap is $964.98 million.

PWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (up from $2.25) on shares of Penn West Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Penn West Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.60 price objective on shares of Penn West Petroleum in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Penn West Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.91.

In other Penn West Petroleum news, insider Cheuk Fund Ho sold 1,044,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $1,985,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,290,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,152,286.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Penn West Petroleum

Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (Penn West) is an exploration and production company. The Company operates in the segment of exploring for, developing and holding interests in oil and natural gas properties, and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

