Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2,686,000 Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5,516.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,676,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $304,747,000 after buying an additional 163,523 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3,636.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.03. 459,860 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $148.34.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.17. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business earned $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post $8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wunderlich lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.52.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP John D. Dilullo sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $781,685.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,474.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total value of $227,386.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

