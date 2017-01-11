Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) traded down 5.94% on Wednesday, hitting $35.64. 4,465,475 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The stock’s market cap is $1.95 billion. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $63.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($5.14) EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Sandesh Mahatme sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 488.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 839,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after buying an additional 697,122 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,593,000 after buying an additional 647,030 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,327,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,092,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,976,000 after buying an additional 625,051 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 807.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 534,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after buying an additional 475,600 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare, infectious and other diseases. The Company operates in one segment: the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others.

