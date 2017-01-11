Sanchez Energy Corporation (SN) Shares Down 7.7% Following Insider Selling

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 3,241,617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Specifically, VP Gregory B. Kopel sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $70,556.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sanchez Energy Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanchez Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KLR Group downgraded Sanchez Energy Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanchez Energy Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The company’s market capitalization is $498.09 million.

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanchez Energy Corporation will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanchez Energy Corporation Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the onshore United States Gulf Coast. The Company focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

