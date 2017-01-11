Saga PLC (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 235 ($2.86) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAGA. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Saga PLC to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 215 ($2.61) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.04) target price on shares of Saga PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.74) target price on shares of Saga PLC in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saga PLC in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 230 ($2.80).

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) opened at 196.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 203.79. Saga PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 170.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 227.38. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.19 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/saga-plc-saga-receives-add-rating-from-numis-securities-ltd/1147487.html.

In other Saga PLC news, insider Lance Batchelor acquired 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,623.84 ($60,347.61).

About Saga PLC

Saga plc is a provider of services for the customers aged 50 and over. The Company operates through three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. Insurance segment consists of general insurance products, such as Motor insurance, Home insurance and Other insurance. Travel segment primarily consists of the operation and delivery of package tours and cruise holiday products.

Receive News & Ratings for Saga PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.