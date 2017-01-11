Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities Ltd

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.78) price objective on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 361 ($4.39) price objective on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 421.57 ($5.13).

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) opened at 349.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 360.23. Safestore Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 311.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 415.20. The firm’s market cap is GBX 728.53 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.05 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Safestore Holdings Plc’s previous dividend of $3.60.

Safestore Holdings Plc Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based self-storage company. The Company is engaged in providing self-storage spaces and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. The Company operates in two geographical segments: the United Kingdom and France. It operates approximately 90 stores in the United Kingdom, over 60 of which are in London and the South East, and approximately 20 stores in Paris.

