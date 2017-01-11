Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RUSHA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) opened at 32.42 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post $1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 50,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 230.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc is a retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. The Company, through its Rush Truck Centers, offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

