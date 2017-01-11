Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Royal Gold, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metals royalties. They seek to acquire existing royalties or to finance projects that are in production or near production in exchange for royalty interests. They also explore and develop properties thought to contain precious metals and seek to obtain royalty and other carried ownership interests in these properties through the subsequent transfer of operating interests to other mining companies. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGLD. RBC Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. FBR & Co set a $80.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Dundee Securities started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. CIBC raised Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) opened at 66.99 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $4.38 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $87.74.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business earned $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,200.00%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 9,917 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $674,653.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Holmes Heissenbuttel sold 7,817 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $483,794.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 73.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 872.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 61,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.5% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

