Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) Earns Buy Rating from Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($30.40) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,360 ($28.70) to GBX 2,650 ($32.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc to an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.40) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,325 ($28.27) to GBX 2,460 ($29.92) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,350 ($28.58) to GBX 2,450 ($29.79) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,220 ($27.00) to GBX 2,450 ($29.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,132.09 ($25.93).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) opened at 2350.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,229.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,087.10. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 189.28 billion. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,261.03 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,403.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

About Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company. The Company explores for crude oil and natural gas across the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company is engaged in the principal aspects of the oil and gas industry in approximately 70 countries.

