Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Rating Lowered to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $95.16 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush set a $88.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) opened at 85.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $94.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.10. The company earned $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post $6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $302,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,899,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,035,237.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Pujol sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $577,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,596.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns various brands, such as Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Pullmantur, Azamara Club Cruises, CDF Croisieres de France and joint venture interest in TUI Cruises. It operates approximately 23 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 68,600 berths under its Royal Caribbean International brand, offering cruise itineraries that range from 2 to 24 nights.

